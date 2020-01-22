New Delhi: JD(U) leader and election strategist Prashant Kishor minced no words as he criticised the Centre and Union home minister Amit Shah over the ongoing controversy surrounding CAA and NRC.

taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Being dismissive of citizen’s dissent couldn’t be the sign of the strength of any government. If you don’t care for those protesting against CAA_NRC, why don’t you go ahead and try implementing the CAA ana NRC in the chronology that you so audaciously announced to the nation.”

This attack comes after Union home minister Amit Shah said that notwithstanding the ongoing protests, the Citizenship law will not be repealed. “jinko virodh karna hai kare.. hum CAA wapas nahi lene wale hain. Hum virodh se darnewale nahi hain, hamara toh janm hi virodh mein hua hai ( Whoever want to protest can protest, but we will not revoke CAA. We are not afraid of protests. Rather, we were born of it),” the Union minister had said on Tuesday addressing a rally in Lucknow, the city which saw massive protests against the Act.

Kishor has been one of the most outspoken critics of the Centre on the twin moves. “The claim that there has been no discussion on a pan-India NRC is nothing but a tactical retreat in the face of the nationwide protest against CAA and NRC. It is a pause and not the full stop,” Kishore had earlier tweeted.

However, in Bihar BJP-JD(U) alliance is intact though both Nitish Kumar and Prashant Kishor reiterated that NRC won’t be implemented in the state.