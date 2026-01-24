Why KPMG Says AGI May Never Arrive, but the AI Race Is Already On

Home

Its core message is almost deflating in a good way. AGI may never arrive, and even if it does, it’s not what serious money or policy is being built around. What’s attracting attention instead is the infrastructure that allows AI systems to exist at scale.

If you only follow AI headlines, it feels like everything is about when machines will start thinking like humans. However, if you look at how governments and institutions are behaving, the priorities look very different. The KPMG 2025 Futures Report quietly makes this mismatch obvious.

The real contest is about compute, not consciousness

One of the report’s sharper observations is that we are already deep into an AI compute arms race. Global AI workloads are now doubling roughly every 12-18 months, while advanced chip supply remains structurally constrained. Today, over 85% of leading-edge AI compute depends on a single chip architecture, turning capacity into the real bottleneck.

This explains why AI has moved from tech blogs to cabinet rooms. Compute is no longer treated like software. It’s being governed like power grids or telecom networks. Once AI is framed as infrastructure, policy intervention stops being optional.

Impact: Whoever controls compute capacity controls AI timelines, pricing, and access.

What actually limits AI at scale

“Triangle infographic showing three constraints that determine AI capacity: Chips, Power, Data centers. Put AI capacity in the center. Add a sovereignty ring around the triangle with four small tags: Export controls, Grid limits, Permits and zoning, Data residency.”)

Where the system starts to crack

The report also highlights how concentrated the AI stack has become. Fewer than five cloud providers now host majority of advanced AI workloads, and just two chipmakers dominate high-end training capacity.

This concentration was efficient when AI was experimental. It becomes fragile when AI turns foundational.

Strain is already visible. Grid bottlenecks delay new data centres by years. Export controls shape where models can even be trained. Latency and compliance risks now influence geography as much as cost.

Platforms like Kwala sit close to this fault line. By embedding programmable compliance, consent logic, and enforcement directly into automated workflows, Kwala addresses a growing reality: AI infrastructure must increasingly self-govern across jurisdictions, not rely on manual oversight layered on later.

Chip nationalism and a fragmented landscape

These pressures explain the rise of chip nationalism – the push by states to localise semiconductor supply chains. It isn’t about cost efficiency. It’s about strategic dependence. When compute underpins financial systems, identity, and enforcement, reliance on foreign capacity starts to look like a systemic risk.

The downside is fragmentation. Hardware ecosystems diverge, rules multiply, and interoperability becomes harder. As markets fragment, trading and exchange infrastructure (areas where platforms like Stoex operate), begin to feel the strain of operating across increasingly localised compute regimes.

Why sovereign AI is gaining ground

In this environment, Sovereign AI has become a serious policy idea rather than a buzzword. The focus isn’t on building the smartest models, but on ensuring that data, compute, and enforcement remain within national legal boundaries. Trust, not novelty, is the driver.

But sovereignty can’t be enforced after the fact. Real-time systems don’t wait for audits or paperwork. This is where infrastructure choices – such as permissioned chains and identity-linked rails developed by teams like Kalp Studio – start to matter more than policy intent alone.

Infrastructure is the only durable bet

One of the report’s most pragmatic insights is its emphasis on the AI infrastructure buildout as the real, investable layer of the AI era. Models will change, and narratives will cycle, but infrastructure decisions tend to lock in long-term outcomes.

That’s why architecture matters more than ambition. Systems that embed compliance, consent, and jurisdiction into their design are better aligned with where regulation is heading, regardless of how fast AI capabilities evolve.

Tapan Sangal, Chief Visionary, Kwala captures this shift neatly: “While the market watches the price, the state watches the pipes.”

The quiet shift that will define AI’s future

The most important takeaway from KPMG’s report isn’t dramatic. The future of AI won’t hinge on a single breakthrough or headline moment. It will be shaped quietly, through chips, energy grids, data centers, and the rules embedded into them.

In that sense, the real AI race is already underway. And it has much less to do with intelligence than most people assume.

