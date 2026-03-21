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Why Tokenization Is Becoming Core Financial Market Infrastructure

Why Tokenization Is Becoming Core Financial Market Infrastructure

Banks are adopting tokenization to cut settlement from days to minutes and reduce costs by up to 30%, turning real-world assets into core market infrastructure.

Why Tokenization Is Becoming Core Financial Market Infrastructure

There’s a moment most banks and institutions hit when they seriously explore tokenization.

No, not excitement – it is friction!

Early pilots look impressive, and asset demos settle instantly. But once tokenization is tested against real balance sheets and live operations, tougher questions surface:

Who controls access?

How is identity enforced at scale?

What guarantees settlement finality across institutions?

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That’s the inflection point. It’s the point where tokenization is no longer judged on speed alone, but on whether it can operate inside regulated financial systems. Tokenization stops being a crypto-led experiment and starts being evaluated as part of the financial system’s core mechanics.

This shift is already underway. What was once driven by speculative narratives around digital assets is now being led by banks, asset managers, and market operators. Their focus is clear: faster, cleaner, and less fragmented real-world asset flows.

The value? It’s in reducing reconciliation, compressing settlement cycles, and moving traditionally slow assets into always-on digital markets.

The new tokenization trends

Early tokenization efforts focused on novelty: fractional art, collectibles, or illiquid assets made tradable.

However, institutions are now chasing settlement risk reduction, capital efficiency, and auditability.

That’s why today’s real traction is in tokenized treasuries, funds, private credit, and commodities.

BlackRock’s BlackRock BUIDL tokenized fund crossed $500 million in assets within months of launch, signaling that demand is coming from balance sheets, not retail speculation.

Similarly, JPMorgan has processed over $1 trillion in tokenized repo and collateral transactions through its Onyx platform.

The operational side of tokenization

Banks adopt tokenization to fix what already slows markets down. Once tokenization moves beyond pilots, the conversation changes.

The question is no longer “what can we tokenize?”

It is, “where does this remove friction in real asset flows?”

When it works, it fades into the background: settlement happens, ownership updates, and controls are enforced without manual intervention.

That’s why institutions are adopting tokenization for real-world assets for very practical reasons:

Faster settlement: Reduced counterparty and settlement risk

Real-time ownership updates: Across the full asset lifecycle

Protocol-level compliance: Controls embedded into transaction flows

Lower reconciliation costs: Reduced back-office overhead

Permissioned privacy: Identity-based access control

Regulator-ready transparency: Visibility without exposing sensitive data

Governed asset mobility: Tokenized assets moving seamlessly within controlled ecosystems

As these requirements surface, many institutions also realize the limits of relying solely on public chains. Privacy, regulator visibility, and accountability are the core constraints. That’s where permissioned environments and identity-linked rails start to matter.

In this context, platforms like Kalp Studio are explored as controlled execution layers. The goal is to allow tokenized assets to move within governed ecosystems while staying compatible with existing frameworks.

As Mrityunjay Prajapati, CTO, Kalp Studio puts it:

“Tokenization only scales when institutions don’t have to redesign trust from scratch; it has to be embedded.”

Why real-world assets are leading this transition

Real-world assets sit exactly where today’s market friction is highest: settlement delays, reconciliation overhead, and capital locked in transit.

According to the Bank for International Settlements, tokenization can reduce settlement times from days to minutes while lowering operational costs by up to 30%. This is why real world assets are at the center of adoption.

Private markets, in particular, benefit disproportionately:

Tokenized fund units simplify cap table management,

tokenized collateral improves margin efficiency, and

tokenized debt instruments reduce reliance on intermediaries.

This is why real-world assets sit at the center of institutional adoption.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Project Guardian and the European Central Bank’s DLT trials are all about future-proofing digital markets.

The redefinition of finance innovation

The most important shift underway is not the creation of new tokens, but the discipline behind how tokenization is being applied. Institutions are deliberately avoiding hype cycles and focusing on infrastructure that can operate reliably for decades.

Tokenization is no longer framed as disruption. It is being adopted as an upgrade—one that replaces fragmented ledgers, reduces counterparty risk, and makes financial markets programmable by design. That is what financial innovation looks like when it matures.

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