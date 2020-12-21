New Delhi: After a relay rebellion of Trinamool Congress legislators followed by Suvendu Adhikari’s resignation last week, the wife of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP has joined the Mamata Banerjee government giving it a fresh lease of life. Sujata Mondal Khan, wife of BJP’s Saumitra Khan, on Monday joined the ruling party in West Bengal. Also Read - Bengal Bugle: Vijayvargiya, Babul Supriyo Take On Prashant Kishor's 'BJP Will Struggle To Cross Double Digit' Comment

Sujata, who has previously served the saffron party, is often credited for the win of her husband Saumitra from the Bishnupur in last year's national election after he was barred from entering the constituency as part of the bail granted on an ongoing criminal case. Saumitra Khan was also a part of the TMC before joining the BJP.

I want to breathe. I want respect. I want to be an able leader of an able party. I want to work with my beloved Didi," Sujata said on joining the TMC.

“Despite enduring physical attacks, sacrificing so much to get my husband elected to Parliament, I got nothing in return,” she slammed the BJP, alleging that the “newly inducted, misfit and corrupt leaders” were getting more importance these days.

Asked about the reaction of her husband, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state unit chief, the newly inducted TMC leader said it was up to him to decide his future course of action.

“I hope he would realise one day… Who knows he might be back in the TMC one day,” she said.

In a tornado of events amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to West Bengal, 11 lawmakers jumped ship to join the saffron camp in what is deemed as the worst exodus in the ruling party in the pat 35 years. The MLAs are Suvendu Adhikari, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Shilbhadra Dutta, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu & Banasri Maity.

The events unfolded amid a tussle between Adhikari and TMC strategist Abhishek Banerjee, who is also Mamata’s nephew. The former TMC leader had formally tendered his resignation to Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday while he had resigned from the state Legislative Assembly last month.