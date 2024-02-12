Will Ashok Chavan Join The BJP After Resigning From Congress? Here’s What Former Maharashtra CM Said

Home

Amid the speculations, the former Congress leader said that he would prefer to divulge his future political plans in 48 hours.

New Delhi: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday resigned from the Congress party’s primary membership. Soon after his resignation, speculations of Chavan joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started making the headlines. Amid the speculations, the former Congress leader said that he would prefer to divulge his future political plans in 48 hours.

“I have resigned from the Assembly membership as an MLA. I have given my resignation to the Speaker. I have resigned from the Congress Working Committee and Congress primary membership. I have not decided to join any party. I will clear my stand on joining a party after two days,” Chavan told reporters after resigning from Congress.

When asked if he would be joining the BJP, Former Maharashtra CM said, “I will tell you in 48 hours.”

Chavan also clarified that he has not been in contact with any political party regarding his future plans. He further said that he is not a person who would discuss the party’s internal matters publicly.

“I have not spoken to any Congress MLA about my decision. I have no such intention (influencing them),” he added.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan Quits Congress:

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan on Monday resigned from the Congress party’s primary membership. He submitted his resignation to Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole. Also, in the letter, Chavan mentioned his designation as a former MLA.

All You Need To Know About Ashok Chavan:

Ashok Chavan was the former MPCC president

He served as MP of Lok Sabha from 1987 to 1989 and was re-elected to the lower house in May 2014.

He was the Vice President and General Secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress Committee during the period 1986 to 1995.

He served the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for three terms starting in 1999 till May 2014.

He served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra state from December 8 2008 to November 9, 2010.

On November 9, 2010, the Congress Party asked him to resign from office over corruption allegations relating to the Adarsh Housing Society scam.

In the 2014 general elections, Chavan was elected from the Nanded constituency but lost the seat in 2019 Pratap Patil Chikhalikar of the BJP.

Chavan comes from an influential political family.

He is the son of Shankarrao Chavan, a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Union Home Minister.

Chavan is the third big name to desert the Congress ship in Maharashtra.

First to go was former South Mumbai MP Milind Deora followed by former MLA Baba Siddique.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.