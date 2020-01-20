New Delhi: Soon after the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) of Pawan Gupta, one of the death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, Asha Devi, Nirbhay’s mother on Monday said Their the tactic of the authorities to delay the execution has been rejected. She also said that she will be happy only when the convicts are hanged on February 1.

“Their tactic to delay hanging has been rejected. I’ll be satisfied only when they’re hanged on February 1. Just like they’re delaying it one after other, they must be hanged one by one so that they understand what it means to toy with law,” Asha Devi said.

The statement from Nirbhay’s mother came after the top court earlier in the day rejected the SLP of Pawan Gupta. The three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice R Banumathi and also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna, rejected the plea saying, the court did not find enough ground in the matter.

Earlier, Pawan has claimed that he was a juvenile at the time of the crime and that the Delhi High Court had ignored this fact at the time of hearing the matter.

Arguing for Pawan, lawyer AP Singh had said that Pawan’s age was 17 years, 1 month and 20 days when the offence was committed, that’s why his role should be considered as a juvenile in the case.

The development comes after the Delhi High Court had rejected the review petition of Pawan and he had challenged this before the apex court on January 17, Friday.

Ahead of the hearing of the matter in the Supreme Court, Asha Devi had said it was a plan by the authorities to delay the execution.

“It is just a tactic to delay the execution. His petition was cancelled in 2013 by the Supreme Court. The review petition was also dismissed by the court. He’s doing it just to waste time. All the convicts must be executed on February 1,” she said.

In the rape and murder case that had sent shockwaves across the nation in 2012, four convicts, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan, and Mukesh were sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old paramedic student in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012.