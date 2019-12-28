New Delhi: A video of a senior faculty member of Presidency University announcing that he would burn copy of Citizenship (Amendment) Act while leading a protest against the contentious legislation has gone viral on social media.

In the 10-minute long video, 63-year-old Pradip Basu, Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences can be seen raising slogans like ‘Burn the copy of NRC’, ‘Burn the copy of CAA’ and ‘Dump the Fascist regime’. He was also seen criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government and its policies. The students, on the other hand, were seen constantly cheering the professor.

“We saw what happened in Jamia Millia Islamia. There is an attempt to discriminate people along religious lines. I felt the need to protest and when the students approached me, I immediately agreed to their request,” Basu told news agency PTI.

An office-bearer of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Suvajit Sarkar said the students were proud to have a professor like Basu. “Sir (Prof Basu) immediately agreed to join us in the march in which 1,000 people, many of whom were not members of our students’ union, had taken part. He raised slogans against NRC and CAA which we repeated after him. It was a charged atmosphere,” Sarkar said.

Basu also claimed that the 4-km march, which he led from the Presidency University campus in College Street to Shyambazaar was spontaneous and no flags of political parties of student unions were raised in it.

(With agency inputs)