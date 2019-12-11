New Delhi: As heated arguments over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 continue in Rajya Sabha, Congress senior leader P Chidambaram hit out at the central government and said that the ‘insidious’ legislation will be taken to Supreme Court if it gets passed in the upper house.

Revolting against the citizenship bill, Chidambaram said, “It is a sad day that elected Parliamentarians are being asked to do something so unconstitutional. The Bill is patently unconstitutional. The government says ‘130 crore ppl are supporting them’, but the entire northeast is in flames.”

“This Bill will be challenged in the Supreme Court if it passes in the Parliament. I am absolutely certain that the judges of SC will strike it down,” he added.

The contentious bill was tabled in Rajya Sabha earlier today after getting passed in Lok Sabha at midnight on Monday, has witnessed strong opposition by members from the Congress, AAP, BSP, PDP, among others.

“We have a Citizenship Act in this country. It recognises citizenship by birth, descent, registration, naturalisation and by incorporation of territory. Now, this government is introducing a new category called Citizenship by arbitrary executive fiat,” said Chidambaram speaking in Rajya Sabha.

According to the bill proposed by Home Minister Amit Shah, members of the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who came to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, after facing religious persecution in their own countries, will be given legal citizenship. However, the legislation clearly dismisses the Muslim community.

Yesterday, Chidambaram had announced his protest against the bill and said that with its passage in the Parliament, Indian politics “has acquired a transcendence & formlessness that makes India=Heaven”.

The Congress leader had claimed that the elected lawmakers were abdicating their responsibilities in favour of lawyers and judges.