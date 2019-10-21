New Delhi: A day after India confirmed artillery attack on terrorist camps inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik once again slammed Pakistan for breeding terrorism.

#WATCH J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik on Indian Army using artillery guns to target terrorist camps in PoK: Terrorist camps ko hum bilkul barbaad kar denge,aur agar ye nahi baaz aaye to hum andar jayenge pic.twitter.com/rKII2nsbZ2 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

Speaking to media on Monday over Indian army using artillery guns to attack terrorist camps on Sunday inside PoK, Satya Pal Malik said, “kyu nahi hoga… agar nahi karenge toh yeh toh roz ka kaam hai unka… isko rokna padega… terrorists camps ko hum bilkul barbaad kar denge, aur agar ye nahi baaz aaye to hum andar Jayenge.” (Why shouldn’t they (artillery guns) be used… if we will not use it, then it’s their (Pakistan’s) daily routine to violate ceasefire so that terrorists can infiltrate… we will completely destroy terrorist camps and if they didn’t stop then we will enter inside — hinting that army will cross border to destroy terror camps).