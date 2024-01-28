Home

Will Reveal Name, Address Of Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra ‘Body Double’, Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma had recently claimed Rahul Gandhi was using a "body double" during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. (File Photo: ANI)

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has alleged that Rahul Gandhi is using a “body double” during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Saturday claimed that he will soon reveal the identity of the Congress leader’s doppelganger.

Sarma had recently claimed Rahul Gandhi was using a “body double” during the Nyay Yatra. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the Assam CM quoted a quoted a news report claiming that the person sitting and waving at people from the Yatra bus was “probably not Rahul Gandhi at all”.

‘Will reveal identity of Rahul’s body double, soon’

Himanta on Saturday promised to reveal the name and address of man purportedly masquerading as Rahul Gandhi during the Yatra.

“I don’t just say things. The duplicate’s name, and how it was done — I will share all details. Just wait for a few days,” CM Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Sonitpur district on Saturday.

“I will be in Dibrugarh tomorrow (Sunday), and the next day also I will be out of Guwahati. Once I am back in Guwahati, I will give the name and address of the duplicate,” he said.

‘Most corrupt CM’

The Manipur-Maharashtra Nyay Yatra, being led by Rahul Gandhi, had travelled through Assam from January 18 to 25, during which the Congress MP had alleged that Sarma was the “most corrupt CM of India”.

The opposition party also alleged denial or problems in route permissions through the state by the BJP-led government. The situation reached a flashpoint when Congress leaders and workers broke police barricades erected to prevent them from entering the main city limits of Guwahati.

An FIR was registered against Gandhi and others over the incident, with Sarma later stating that they would be arrested after the Lok Sabha polls as he did not want to “politicise” the issue prior to the elections.

‘Congress will need all Gandhis’

Sarma maintained that the Congress will need “all the Gandhis” — Sonia, Priyanka and Rahul – to defeat him in the state.

“Let them bring Priyanka Gandhi’s son also,” he said.

“They have already put up their hands (in surrender). They couldn’t do it through Rahul, so they will now get Priyanka and then Sonia,” Sarma said, referring to the Congress’ proposed programme in the state involving Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

On BJP and its allies’ Lok Sabha poll prospects in the state, the CM said, “We have 11-and-a-half assured seats. We are working on how to convert it into 12. We are not bothered about any Congress list (of candidates).”

There are 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Of those, nine are currently held by the BJP, three by Congress, one by AIUDF and one Independent.

(With inputs from agencies)

