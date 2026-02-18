Home

Will Tarique Rahman’s new Bangladesh government be anti-India like Khalida Zia and Muhammad Yunus; here’s what we know

Humayun Kabir, adviser to BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has said that Bangladesh wants to reset ties with India.

PM Modi and Tarique Rahman- File image

Dhaka: With the Bangladesh Nationalist Party taking a massive lead in the Bangladesh politics, a major political shift has taken place in India’s neighbourhood. Possible reshaping the balance of power in South Asia, BNP’s massive win has the started a new debate in India on weather the new Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman. While some experts are saying that the Bangladeshi government will continue to have its somewhat ‘anti-India’ approach, some are expected a change with the incoming of Tarique Rahman.

After a prolonged period of uncertainty under an interim government, voters have given a clear mandate to the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), bringing an elected leadership back to power. This change is not just about domestic stability as it also raises important questions about the future of Dhaka’s ties with neighboring India and whether a new chapter in their relationship is about to begin.

Will Tarique Rahman’s Bangladesh government be anti-India?

In a point to note, BNP leader and now the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Tarique Rahman made a big statement on India ahead of the elections in the state where he said that Bangladesh’s progress is linked to constructive relations with India. However, it cannot be ignored that Tarique’s mother, Khaleda Zia, the former PM of Bangladesh was known for her anti-India activities. Moreover, she was also known for her rivalry with Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, who was seen as an pro-India leader.

Does Bangladesh want to reset ties with India?

Bangladesh wants to reset ties with India on a fresh footing now that ousted premier Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League party no longer hold power, Humayun Kabir, adviser to BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, has said, asserting that the two nations should work together for “mutual benefit”.

In an interview to PTI Videos on Saturday, Kabir made it clear that the onus lies on India to recognise the changed political reality in Bangladesh after the BNP’s resounding electoral mandate.

“The change has to come from the mindset in India. Sheikh Hasina and Awami League don’t exist in today’s Bangladesh anymore. The people have given a clear verdict in favour of BNP,” Kabir said in his statement.

What Bangladesh leader said on Sheikh Hasina?

Not stopping here, Kabir took a strict stance on Sheikh Hasina, urging the Indian government to ensure that its territory is not used by Hasina or other Awami League figures in ways that could affect stability in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from PTI)

