New Delhi: BJP’s national vice-president Uma Bharti on Friday urged the party leadership to stick to moral values and avoid taking support from rape accused leader Gopal Kanda in Haryana. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Bharti asserted that ‘winning elections does not absolve Kanda of his crimes’.

“I have received information that we may get the support of an independent MLA named Gopal Kanda. I have something to say on this. On the basis of evidence, the court will decide whether Gopal Kanda is innocent or criminal, but winning elections does not acquit him of his crimes. There are many factors behind winning an election”, Bharti wrote on Twitter.

6. गोपाल कांडा बेक़सूर है या अपराधी, यह तो क़ानून साक्ष्यों के आधार पर तय करेगा, किंतु उसका चुनाव जीतना उसे अपराधों से बरी नहीं करता। चुनाव जीतने के बहुत सारे फैक्टर होते हैं। — Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) October 25, 2019

Furthermore, she questioned the party as to why it needs Gopal Kanda, when it has a ‘power like Narandra Modi’. “We have power like Narendra Modi and does the country have the people of the whole world with Modi ji and Modi ji has built the power of nationalism on the basis of Satoguni energy.”

Meanwhile Congress’ Sushmita Dev hit out at women leaders of the ruling party. Referring them as ‘Beti Bachao gang of BJP’, Dev tweeted,” They (women leaders) are basically spineless and shameless. They boast about having a women defence minister and finance minister and then accommodate rapists in their party.”

Beti Bachao Gang of BJP

is basically spineless & shameless. They boast about having a woman defence minister & finance minister & then accommodate rapists in their party. https://t.co/Uq1U4VgQRR — Sushmita Dev (@sushmitadevinc) October 25, 2019

Earlier in the day, several Congress leaders including Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Manish Tewari had lambasted the ruling party for taking Kanda’s support in Haryana.

“Kanda, Batata, Baingan, Aloo -Sab Chalega BJP Ko – Sam Dam, Dand , Bhed- Sarkar Banani Hai BJP Ko – by all means foul – even when the mandate is against them . Party with a difference eh !”, Tewari had tweeted.

Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also attacked the ruling party and said that taking support from Kanda shows their “double standards” and hunger for power.

“You should look at the statements made by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah at a time when Gopal Kanda was a Minister in the state. We had forced him to resign after the registration of a case against him. We also removed him from the ministership. But what was the stance of BJP then? And what’s the kind of double speak the BJP is doing today. This shows their level of hunger for power,” he told reporters outside Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi’s residence today.