Winter Warning Bell: ‘Aggressive Threat’ emerges, Diwali could bring breathing trouble, stubble-burning incidents to…

In contrast, data from the Decision Support System (DSS) showed that stubble burning contributed more than 20% to Delhi’s pollution on 14 days in 2024. Against this backdrop, the emergence of a Super El Niño could further aggravate the air pollution situation this year.

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New Delhi: The threat of a “Super El Niño” developing in the Pacific Ocean is considered highly intense, raising concerns that pollution levels could become so severe around Diwali in November that people may struggle to breathe. Experts are of the opinion that the stubble-burning incidents are currently low, but their numbers are expected to rise daily in October and peak during the first 10 days of November.

Typically, stubble burning takes place between September 15 and November 30.

As per the report by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the impact of the Super El Niño is expected to be strongest from November 2026 through January 2027. This period coincides with the Diwali season in India, when stubble burning can significantly worsen air pollution and create hazardous, suffocating conditions.

The Dangerous Combination of Super El Niño and Stubble Burning

As per the report by The Times of India, experts are of the opinion that the stubble burning could have a greater impact on Delhi’s PM2.5 levels this year. To recall, in 2025, the contribution of farm fires to Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution remained relatively low. The impact of stubble burning on Delhi’s air quality exceeded 10 percent on only eight days and crossed 20 percent on just one day. On most days, its contribution remained below 5 percent.

In contrast, data from the Decision Support System (DSS) showed that in 2024, the impact of stubble burning exceeded 20 percent on 14 days. Against this backdrop, a Super El Niño could further worsen the pollution situation this year.

Impact of Super El Niño on the Entire Indian Subcontinent

El Niño is affecting several parts of the world, including India. El Nino has developed in the Pacific Ocean. As a result, some regions are experiencing droughts, others floods, while some are witnessing extreme heat. This weather phenomenon has also impacted the entire Indian subcontinent, leading to a decline in monsoon rainfall.

Stubble Burning Could Worsen the Situation

Anumita Roy Chowdhury, Executive Director of Research and Advocacy at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), said, “The trend of stubble burning will depend on how strictly the rules are enforced. More importantly, it will depend on the ground-level preparedness for managing crop residues in the fields themselves (in-situ) and removing crop waste for industrial use (ex-situ).”

Effective Implementation of Measures Is Crucial

Anumita Roy Chowdhury further said that although incidents of crop burning have declined overall, solutions need to be implemented on a large scale and in an effective manner to nearly eliminate the problem. At the same time, an unusually strong El Niño, combined with global warming, could turn a seasonal phenomenon into a major challenge for public health, energy, and disaster management.

The Climate Impact Lab estimates that, compared with a normal year, India could see around 15,800 additional heat-related deaths between September 2026 and February 2027