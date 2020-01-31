New Delhi: Abidali Neemuchwala, the Chief Executive of global software major Wipro, has resigned due to family commitments and will continue as the CEO until the board finds a successor, the company said on Friday. “Abid will continue to hold the office of CEO & Managing Director until a successor is appointed for a smooth transition and to ensure that business continues as usual,” said Wipro in a statement early morning on Friday.

Meanwhile, Wipro board of directors has initiated the search to find Neemuchwala’s successor.

The company did not specify any time frame to find the successor.

“It has been my honour and privilege to serve Wipro, a company with a rich legacy of almost 75 years. We have made considerable progress in our transformation journey, improved our delivery engine and institutionalised deeper client centricity,” said Neemchwala in a statement early morning on Friday about his resignation.

Neemuchwala thanked Azim Premji, his son Rishad Premji, the board of directors, colleagues and customers for their support over the years.

“We thank Abid for his leadership and his contributions to Wipro. Over the last four years, Abid helped build a strong execution mindset, drove key acquisitions and scaled our Digital business globally,” Chairman Rishad Premji said in a statement.

Rishad said Neemuchwala drove key acquisitions and scaled Wipro’s digital business globally and wished him the very best for his future.