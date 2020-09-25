With 86,052 new positive cases of coronavirus infection and 1,141 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of Covid-19 patients in the country crossed 58 lakh mark on Friday, as per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Also Read - Covid-19 Vaccine: Chinese Company SinoVac Says Vaccine Should be Ready by Early 2021 For Distribution Worldwide

As per the Ministry, the total case tally in the country currently stands at 58,18,571 including 9,70,116 active cases, 47,56,165 cured/discharged/migrated and 92,290 deaths.

Meanwhile, over 47 lakh people have recuperated from the disease, pushing the national recovery rate to 81.74 per cent. The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection was recorded at 1.59 per cent.

There are 9,70,116 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 16.67 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak in the country with Covid-19 tally nearing 13 lakh mark, while Andhra Pradesh has become the second-worst hit in the country with 6,54,385 confirmed cases and 5,558 deaths.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the cumulative total samples tested up to September 24 is 6,89,28,440.

