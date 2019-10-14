Sourav Ganguly and Co were in for a surprise on Monday as they arrived at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) head quarters in Mumbai. Ganguly and his team were taken aback as they reached the BCCI HQ to file nominations for a number of posts as the Electoral Officer N. Gopalaswami was absent.

With Gopalaswami not in the office till 3 pm (IST), Ganguly was forced to hand over his nomination papers to BCCI’s legal team.

One of the new office bearers confirmed the development and stated that even the board executives were not aware of the reason behind the delay.

As per the notice sent to the full members of the BCCI by the Electoral Officer, 11 am (IST) to 3 pm (IST) was the time slot to file the nomination.

“Yes, we had been waiting for the Electoral Officer, but we finally handed the papers over to the legal team at around 2.45 p.m. as the closing time for filing was 3 p.m. We still waited till 3 pm and then left,” the official was quoted as saying by IANS.

On an eventful Sunday, meeting and counter meeting dominated the proceedings as BCCI bigwigs and BCCI’s affiliated units met in Mumbai.

Following the same, Ganguly, former India skipper and the Cricket Association of Bengal president, was picked as the BCCI president while Brijesh Patel bagged the position of the Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman.

While Jay Shah is to be the board secretary, Arun Dhumal and Jayesh George will be the BCCI Treasurer and Joint Secretary resepctively.

The new BCCI regime will officially take control of the board when the Vino Rai-led Committee of Administrators (CoA)’s stint comes to an end on October 23.