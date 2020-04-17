Hyderabad: A nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, though need of the hour, has come with its own share of struggles and sacrifices. In one such unfortunate incident, a woman in Telangana’s Suryapet was forced to deliver her child on the roadside as she could not be shifted to a hospital in the absence of an ambulance. Also Read - Baby in UP's Saharanpur Named 'Sanitizer', Father Says 'It Has Capacity to Fight Against Coronavirus'

Her husband had previously tried to take her to the hospital on his motorbike, but due to barricades put up on the way due to the lockdown, his attempts failed.



Fortunately, both Reshma and her newborn daughter are doing well.