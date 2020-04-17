Venkanna, a daily-wage worker, had called up 108 Ambulance service on Wednesday night, after his wife Reshma complained of pain, but was told that the vehicle had gone to some other place to pick up a patient. With no option available, he made her sit on his scooty and left for Suryapet Government General Hospital.

However, when they reached the old bus stand, the road was closed with barricades. As there were no policemen posted there, he asked his wife to sit on the footpath and rushed to a nearby police station and pleaded with a constable to remove the barricade.

The cop allegedly told him that he can’t move from the assigned place of duty and advised Venkanna to himself remove the barricade. Meanwhile, he rushed back to find his wife wailing in pain.

As he ran around to get some help, Reshma delivered the baby girl by the roadside. Hearing their cries, some women from the neighbourhood rushed out of their houses to assist her.

Finally, after repeated attempts by the locals, an ambulance reached the spot. The medical assistants cut the umbilical cord and shifted the mother and the newborn to the hospital.