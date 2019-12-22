New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for contradicting Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on the National Register of India (NRC).

“Whatever I said is there in public forum, whatever you said is there for people to judge. With #PM contradicting #HomeMinister publicly on Nationwide NRC, who is dividing fundamental idea of India? People will definitely decide who is right & who is wrong #IRejectCAA #IRejectNRC,” tweeted Banerjee.

Whatever I said is there in public forum, whatever you said is there for people to judge. With #PM contradicting #HomeMinister publicly on Nationwide NRC, who is dividing fundamental idea of India? People will definitely decide who is right & who is wrong #IRejectCAA #IRejectNRC — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 22, 2019

Addressing a public rally in on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted at the Chief Ministers of various states for adopting an anti-CAA stance. In fact, he questioned West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee over her demand for a UN intervention in the controversial law.