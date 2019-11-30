New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes ahead of the floor test on Saturday. “With you as my big brother in the Centre and with a strong cabinet in the state, I am looking forward to working persistently, to build a New Maharashtra,” the CM tweeted. The Friday editorial of party mouthpiece Saamna too described Modi as ‘big brother’.

Thank you Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for your kind wishes. With you as my big brother in the Centre & with a strong cabinet in the state, I am looking forward to working persistently, to build a New Maharashtra. https://t.co/DFm60a7MSK — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) November 29, 2019

Uddhav-led Maha Vikas Aghadi will face a floor test in the Assembly on Saturday as the session begins at 2 pm. NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil will be the protem speaker. On Sunday, the Assembly Speaker’s election will be held. According to the deal, the post will go to the Congress.

After a grand swearing-in ceremony at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday evening, Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday afternoon formally took charge as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra. In his first crucial decision, he has stopped Mumbai metro work endangering Aarey forest.

On Friday, Uddhav tweeted to everyone who had wished him, individually, including Sonia Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Nitin Gadkari, Devendra Fadnavis, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, among others.

Thank you Sonia Gandhi ji for your support to the alliance. The Maharashtra Vikas Aaghadi Government will provide a responsible, responsive and transparent administration. https://t.co/QaTV7ZJ5HC — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) November 29, 2019

Thank you @anandmahindra ji for your kind words. We have known each other for a long time & looking forward to using our creative streak to build a vibrant & developed Maharashtra. https://t.co/4tMhpcYQKZ — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) November 29, 2019