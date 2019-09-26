New Delhi: A 30-year-old woman, who was on the run after biting and assaulting a co-passenger inside a moving suburban train, on Wednesday appeared before a local court and secured bail in the case, police said.

The woman, Glenda Swami, who was booked on charges of assault following the September 16 incident, appeared before Mumbai Central’s Government Railway Police (GRP) court, which granted her bail.

The incident took place when the victim, Nazrana Pillai, boarded a local train at Lower Parel, police had said.

Sambhaji Katare, Police Inspector with the Mumbai Central GRP, said, “We tried to arrest Glenda Swami, who was booked by the Bandra GRP earlier for assaulting co-passenger Nazrana Pillai, but she appeared before the court and managed to secure bail.”

Ms Pillai, who had narrated the incident on Thursday last, said she will continue her fight to get justice.

“While I was trying to board the train, this lady was standing at the door, blocking entry. As the ladies compartment was crowded, she received a small nudge from me while boarding,” Ms Pillai had told PTI.

“She jabbed me in the ribcage. When I requested her to stop being violent, she started abusing me. I asked her to get down at Dadar and approach the police and lodge a complaint. Then she again lost her cool, assaulted me and even bit me on my left arm,” she had said.

The victim had also claimed she lost jewellery worth Rs. 9,000 during the incident.

Acting on her complaint, the Bandra GRP had booked Swami under IPC sections 323 (assault) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

Ms Pillai on Wednesday expressed surprise over Swami, a resident of suburban Khar (West), ignoring the summons to appear before the police and suddenly surfacing in court.

“Without any identification at the police station, Glenda Swami secured bail on the morning of September 25. She didn’t even bother to come to the Mumbai Central police station despite being summoned multiple times.

“Obviously, she used the influence of her father, a social worker, to avoid arrest,” Ms Pillai said.

“I will fight this till the end and I am ready to see her and her father in court. Cowards run and hide their face. They have proved they are guilty by not facing me in the police station,” the victim said.