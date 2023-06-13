Woman Dances Inside Delhi Metro, Internet Says ‘Please Don’t Try Again’

A viral video from inside the Delhi Metro shows a woman dancing to Bappi Lahiri and Neha Bhasin’s hit song Asalaam-e-Ishqum.

The Delhi Metro has become a hub of controversy. It keeps making headlines every other day – mainly for the wrong reasons. From dance performances inside the compartments to people deliberately obstructing doors, there is a long list of what commuters can encounter on the metro. The latest addition to such bizarre moments has come into the limelight. A video shows a woman dancing to Bappi Lahiri and Neha Bhasin’s hit song Asalaam-e-Ishqum. The original song was from the movie Gunday and featured Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor.

The video of the woman dancing inside a busy metro coach has left people fuming. The woman, who was wearing a black see-through top and blue jeans, was seen performing energetically on the song. The people around her look uncomfortable and irked.

Viral Video Irks Viewers

The video was shared on Instagram on May 21. Since then, it has clocked over 1.4 million views. A few users used the comment section to question the woman for causing discomfort to fellow passengers. One person found the video “disgusting” and said that such people should be punished. They wrote, “It’s disgusting, don’t know why people do this kind of thing in public places just because of attention and never thought about limitations and warnings too. They should be punished. I think they need Psychiatrist.”

“What has happened to Delhi metro,” a comment read.

Another individual advised the woman to never try the stunt again and wrote, “Nice try but please don’t try again.”

A few users highlighted the reaction of an elderly man standing behind the girl in the video. One person commented, “The Uncle is traumatized.”

Another wrote, “That uncle is shocked or amazed and can’t even imagine what’s happening next to him.”

DMRC’s Warning

It is pertinent to note that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had urged not to shoot videos inside Delhi Metro trains earlier this year. They had shared a popular meme saying, “Metro mein travel karein trouble nahi (Travel in the metro, do not cause trouble).”

The meme had instantly grabbed attention, with many users praising the unique way the DMRC chose to convey its message.

