New Delhi: A burnt body of a woman tied to a cot was found in western Uttar Pradesh‘s Bijnor district late on Friday night. The identity of the woman has not been confirmed yet as the body has been badly burnt. Three empty cartridges were also recovered from the spot indicating that she was shot before being burnt.

The incident came to light at a time when another video of two women being thrashed by a group of men in Kanpur went viral on social media raising questions over the crime against women in Uttar Pradesh.

The woman in the viral video later died. Five people have been arrested in that case, Kanpur Police said. The other woman is the girl’s aunt who is admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

This case goes back to 2018 when the daughter of the deceased woman was abducted and allegedly molested by the same group of people who thrashed the woman to death. They were arrested and got bail in January this year. After getting bail, they reached the girl’s house and threatened her mother to withdraw the case.

In NCRB data 2018, Uttar Pradesh has been ranked as the worst state for women’s security and Madhya Pradesh as the state where rape is most rampant. According to the statistics, while UP registered 59,445 cases of crime against women, Madhya Pradesh registered 5,450 rapes, the maximum in 2018. In all, 3,78,277 cases of crimes against women were reported across the country in 2018.