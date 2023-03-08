Women’s Day 2023: Women Share Their Daily Struggles And Pros And Cons Of Being a Women – Watch Video

Celebrate women's strengths and acknowledge the challenges they face. Empower and uplift women on International Women's Day

Women’s Day 2023: On International Women’s Day, we discussed the pros and cons of being a woman, and the conversation was eye-opening. Some women shared their daily struggles, while some men claimed that women take advantage. But let’s face it, being a woman comes with its own set of challenges, including discrimination, harassment, and unequal pay. Despite this, women have unique strengths, including emotional intelligence, resilience, and social connections. As we celebrate the progress made toward gender equality, let’s remember the work that still needs to be done and continue to uplift and empower women. Watch the fun video and share your views on it.

