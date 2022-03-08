Chandigarh: The Haryana government presented a Rs 1.77-lakh-crore Budget on Tuesday for the financial year 2022-23 against the Rs 1.53-lakh-crore Budget in 2021-22. Presenting the Budget in the state’s Assembly on International women’s day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the ‘Sushma Swaraj Award’ for women for their significant contribution and achievements in different walks of life in national and international spheres.Also Read - International Women's Day 2022: Now You Can Buy Kalpana Chawla NFT. Know How Here

Khatter, who also holds the finance portfolio in the state, also announced the Haryana Matrushakti Udyamita Scheme to provide support to women for becoming entrepreneurs. Khatter was presenting his third Budget in the state Assembly. Also Read - Women's Day 2022: Deepamol Breaks Glass Ceiling, Becomes Kerala's First Woman Ambulance Driver

The Sushma Swaraj Award will carry a commendation with an award money of Rs 5 lakh, the Chief Minister said, adding, “Today is the International Women’s Day. Today, we celebrate the social, economic, sports, cultural and political achievements of our Matrushakti…The women of Haryana have made considerable achievements in the past few years, especially in the field of sports and politics. Late Sushma Swaraj, a daughter of Haryana, was an inspiration to all women in India.” Also Read - Kochi Metro Offers Unlimited Free Rides to Female Passengers on Women's Day Today

The chief minister said women from families whose annual income is less than Rs 5 lakh based on ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra’ (family ID) verified data and who wish to become entrepreneurs in any enterprise, trade or business will be provided access to soft loans by financial institutions.

“The loans will be to the extent of Rs 3 lakh, for which an interest subvention of seven per cent will be provided for three years through the Haryana Women Development Corporation,” Khattar said.

Further details of this scheme will be notified by the Department of Women and Child Development shortly, he said. “I hope that this scheme will enable women entrepreneurs to explore and move ahead in society.”

The Haryana government proposed a budget of Rs 1,77,255.99 crore for the financial year 2022-23, which is 15.6 per cent more than the budget size of Rs 1,53,384 crore in 2021-22.

