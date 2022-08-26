Women’s Equality Day: “You must never be fearful of what you are doing when it is right. ” These wise words by French Physicist, Marie Curie, the first women to win a Nobel Prize, had fueled the spirits of many women to move forward and claim their rights. It has always been a long haul for women to fight their battles against equal rights, equal pay, equal opportunities etc. It takes much extra effort for women to rise above the shackles of the patriarchal schemes. August 26, every year marks one such triumphant battle. This day commemorates the gaining of right to vote for women in the United States of America. This day honours and acknowledges the struggle that drove women to the finish line of at least being able to get the basic right to vote as a citizen. The 1920 certification of US’ constitution 19th amendment officially permitted the right to cast a vote to the women.Also Read - Women in Science: 11 Interesting Facts About Anna Mani, The 'Weather Woman of India'

HISTORY

Women’s suffrage has been a long drawn struggle. In 1970 there were nationwide protest over the Equal Rights amendment. Following this, the New York Congresswoman Bella Abzug was the first who put a resolution to designate August 26 as Women’s Equality Day. This date was picked as it was today in 1920 when Bainbridge Colby, Secretary of State signed the proclamation granting American women the constitutional right to vote.

Finally, in 1972, the then President of US, Richard Nixon issued an Proclamation that established the essence of this day.

SIGNIFICANCE

The triumphant of women battles to win the suffrage movement is of great significance. This day celebrates the achievements and progress of women and their place in the society. This day also honours the efforts by all the women and their ally who contributed in the movement and made a place for themselves. Women like Malala Yousafzai, Sojourner Truth, Simone de Beauvoir and many more were the ones who fought and inspired women across the globe to stand for themselves.

CELEBRATIONS

Various women centric NGO’s, welfare societies, libraries and other organisation hold workshops, seminars, discussions etc to highlight the concerns and predicaments that women face. Spreading awareness about their struggle is important to help the new generation continue the advancement of women in the society.

A Happy Women’s Equality Day to all bold women out there!