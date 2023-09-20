Home

News

Women’s Reservation Bill Passed by Lok Sabha

Women’s Reservation Bill Passed by Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha passes Women's Reservation Bill granting 33% seats to women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies

Check Parliament Session Day 3 Live Updates Here

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Women’s Reservation Bill granting 33 per cent seats to women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. On Wednesday, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the women’s reservation bill for passage in the Lok Sabha, saying it is a very important bill and urging members to pass it with unanimity.

Trending Now

The minister said it will be really good if there is consensus in passing the bill.

You may like to read

Meghwal said the government will consider whatever suggestions come up during the discussion on the bill. He asserted that if Parliament decides, the quota for women can be extended beyond 15 years.

The constitutional amendment bill ‘Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ was introduced in the Lower House on Tuesday. It was also the first bill introduced in the new Parliament building. The bill provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The reservation will come into effect only after the completion of the delimitation exercise.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES