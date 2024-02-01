‘Won’t Accept Defeat’, Says Hemant Soren After ED Arrest In Money Laundering Case

Home

Ahead of his arrest, Hemant Soren resigned as the chief minister of Jharkhand and submitted his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan and was then whisked off to the ED office in Ranchi.

Former harkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren shows a thumbs up as he reaches Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation to State Governor CP Radhakrishnan in Ranchi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Jharkhand News: “I will not give up in vain. I will not accept defeat,” former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case on late Wednesday night.

In a post on his official X handle, Soren scribbled a few lines in Hindi written by famed poet and academician Shivmangal Singh Suman, hinting that he would not back down and will fight the charges against him by the probe agency.

“It’s a break, life is a great battle. I have fought every moment, I will fight every moment. But I will not beg for compromise. What in defeat, what in victory I am not afraid at all, smallness don’t touch me now, you are great, keep it up. The pain of the hearts of our people. I will not give up in vain I will not accept defeat,” read a loosely transcribed post from Soren on X after his arrest by the ED.

यह एक विराम है

जीवन महासंग्राम है

हर पल लड़ा हूं, हर पल लड़ूंगा

पर समझौते की भीख मैं लूंगा नहीं क्या हार में, क्या जीत में

किंचित नहीं भयभीत मैं

लघुता न अब मेरी छुओ

तुम हो महान, बने रहो अपने लोगों के हृदय की वेदना

मैं व्यर्थ त्यागूंगा नहीं

हार मानूंगा नहीं… जय झारखण्ड! pic.twitter.com/oduWMRGOmQ — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) January 31, 2024

Hemant Soren arrest

Hemant Soren, the de-facto chief of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested by the ED on Wednesday night after nearly seven hours of questioning on money laundering charges in an alleged land fraud case, official said.

Citing sources, PTI reported that Soren, 48, was allegedly “evasive” in his replies during his questioning and hence was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED is expected to produce Soren before a special PMLA court and the agency will seek his remand for custodial interrogation, the sources said.

As per the report, the central probe agency put across 15 questions to Soren during the second round of questioning in the case. He was first quizzed on January 20.

The JMM leader was shown the typed statements he recorded with the agency and before taking him in custody, his signatures were sought on these documents. However, it’s unclear if he signed them.

What’s case against Hemant Soren?

The Enforcement Directorate– which probes financial crimes– has accused Hemant Soren of money laundering pertaining to the alleged illegal possession of certain immovable assets apart from his purported links with members of the ‘land mafia’.

The investigation is linked to a “huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia” in Jharkhand, according to the ED. The agency has so far arrested 14 people in the cases, including 2011-batch IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan who served as the director of the state’s Social Welfare Department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi.

An employee of the Jharkhand land revenue department, Bhanu Prasad Prasad, was also arrested by the agency in the case.

The ED is probing the alleged “huge amounts of proceeds of crime generated by manipulation of official records by showing dummy sellers and purchasers in the guise of forged/ bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crores’.

Champai Soren to be next CM

Following Hemant Soren’s resignation, his loyalist and Jharkhand transport minister Champai Soren, was named as the prime candidate by the ruling party to take charge as the next chief minister of the state.

“Hemant Soren has resigned from the post of CM. We have the support of 47 MLAs and have proposed to form a new government. Champai Soren will be our new Chief Minister. We have not been given time for swearing in…” Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam told reporters, according to ANI.

In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance, which includes Congress and RJD ruling has 47 MLAs, including 29 of JMM, 17 of Congress, and 1 of RJD.

The BJP has 25 members and the AJSU party has three MLAs. The NCP and CPI (ML)L have one member each, apart from 3 Independents.

(With inputs from agencies)

