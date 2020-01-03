New Delhi: After leading multiple rallies in the national capital over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA), Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday sent New Year greeting cards to the people in Uttar Pradesh with the Preamble of the Constitution printed on it.

Sources at the Congress party told news agency PTI that the greeting cards, bearing the signature of the Congress general secretary, are being sent to intellectuals, writers, poets, journalists and social workers. It is also being sent to leaders and office-bearers of her party.

Being sent to people as a reminder of their responsibility towards saving the Constitution and democracy in the wake of the CAA, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the party has taken the task of delivering the greeting cards to the people of the state.

The move from the party comes after Priyanka Gandhi took the front role in leading rallies in the national capital and in UP against the CAA. During the protests, she had read out the Preamble of the Constitution at various platforms.

Alleging that the Constitution of the country was being attacked under the BJP government, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu said the effort by Priyanka handgi is to make people aware of the basic ethos of the Constitution.