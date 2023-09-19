Home

News

Work From Home for Noida Firms For 5 Days From September 21? Here’s What We Know So Far

Work From Home for Noida Firms For 5 Days From September 21? Here’s What We Know So Far

Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order) Anand Kulkarni chaired the meeting where he was joined by Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav, according to an official statement.

Work From Home For Noida Based Companies?

Noida: The Noida Police has asked private firms to consider the Work From Home (WFH) option for employees and adjusting shift timings to reduce road traffic during the MotoGP and the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UP ITS). The police, on Saturday, held a meeting with private business organisations, industries’ and entrepreneurs’ groups, among other stakeholders, at the commissionerate office in Sector 108.

Trending Now

Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order) Anand Kulkarni chaired the meeting where he was joined by Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav, according to an official statement.

You may like to read

It is important to note that there has not been any official order from the Noida-based firms yet.

The UP ITS is scheduled from September 21 to September 25, while the MotoGP Bharat races will take place from September 22 to September 24. President Droupadi Murmu is expected to grace the events in Greater Noida.

“During the meeting on Saturday, the police appealed for cooperation from business organisations, entrepreneurs and industries to maintain traffic order during the entire event and completely follow all the guidelines issued by the police as well as the administration,” the police said.

“Appeals were also made to the people of the industry, especially in the information technology sector, to consider work from home and change the timing of their shifts in such a way that there is no traffic pressure during the MotoGP and the UP ITS,” it added.

It was explained to the stakeholders at the meeting that these are “world-class events”, which, if organised successfully, “will bring glory to our country”, the statement said.

The police also took suggestions from the participants and the officers concerned were directed to screen them for further action so that the programmes could be organised with mutual coordination, it added.

Noida Schools Closed From September 21-25

Schools in Noida will remain closed, some for physical classes, for five days (from September 21-25) due to the international trade exhibition, which will be organised at the Expo Centre in Greater Noida.

The Uttar Pradesh government has taken unprecedented steps to make the trade fair a success. The five days of trade show will also include a weekend – on September 23 and 24 – so technically the schools will remain closed for three days – September 21, 22 and 25.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES