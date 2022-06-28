Work From Home Latest News Today: At a time when several tech companies are planning to call their employees back to offices, Paytm, India’s leading financial services company, has allowed most of its employees to work from home. The company’s founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has also announced work-from-home openings in several departments— tech, business and product.Also Read - This Country Planning to Make WORK FROM HOME a Legal Right! Deets Here

Taking to Twitter, Sharma informed about the perks that the company will be offering. He also asked people to apply for the openings and said that the company will allow employees in tech, business and product roles to work from home or anywhere they want.

"We at Paytm allow you to work from home/anywhere for product, tech and business roles," the Paytm founder tweeted. He also posted an animated clip drawing a parallel between people working from home and office.

On the other hand, reports this month claimed that some firms like Microsoft, Accenture, Deloitte and others have left the final decision to the individual teams to take a call if they want to continue working from home or return to the office. The companies have taken this decision in order to provide their employees much-needed flexibility.

Microsoft

Speaking to Economic Times, Ira Gupta, HR head at Microsoft, said,”We believe that agreements are most effective when made collaboratively with inputs from everyone on the team. Team agreements are dynamic as they are based on the unique context of the individuals, the team as a collective and the business. Gupta asserted that mangers reexamine these agreements to check if any changes are to be made.

Accenture

Similarly, Accenture allows its employees to choose their own work location from any of the cities where the company is present. “We believe there is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to the future of work and our approach to how, when and where we work will vary by business, team and the type of work our people do,” Times Now quoted Lakshmi C, managing director and lead, HR, Accenture India as saying.