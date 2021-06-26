International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2021: With people confined to their home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many rendered jobless, the times made it hard for those who were struggling with drug abuse. Also Read - Britney Spears Says She Was Fully Drugged by Father, Asks to End Conservatorship

Reports of young college students getting addicted to drugs or police nabbing drug peddlers near schools have now become common. Addiction typically starts with alcohol, moves towards nicotine and 'ganja' and then graduates to hard substances like cocaine, MDME etc. The situation is grave and demands immediate attention.

According to the 2021 report of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), around 275 million people used drugs worldwide last year during COVID-19 pandemic, up by 22 per cent from 2010.

Here’s how the COVID-19 pandemic made things worse in terms of substance abuse across the world, according to experts: