1.5 lakh Indians mostly Sikhs and Punjabis at risk in US as Trump plans to replace ‘illegal alien’ truck drivers with American military veteran

US President Donald Trump has suggested that military veterans could be hired to fill trucking jobs currently held by immigrant drivers. Speaking at a military investment event in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Trump claimed that many immigrant truck drivers were unsafe on the roads and said his administration was taking action against those who entered the country illegally. If such a plan moves forward, it could affect many immigrant communities, including thousands of Indians who have joined the US trucking industry in recent years.

According to a report by The New York Times, Trump said the government was carrying out a nationwide effort targeting immigrant truck drivers who allegedly lack proper documentation and valid driving licences.

During his speech, Trump claimed that some of these drivers were unable to read road signs and accused many of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He also alleged that a large number had entered the US illegally and said his administration wanted to remove them from American roads.

The US President said stricter measures would soon be introduced as part of the government’s crackdown on undocumented truck drivers.

It is these “alien truck drivers” that Trump is seeking to replace with US military veterans. “We’re going to replace them with proud American veterans. We are going to take our veterans, we’re going to make them, we’re going to teach them a lot about driving trucks,” Trump was quoted as saying by The New York Times.

The president added that “any American who has driven a heavy truck for our military will automatically be eligible for a commercial driver’s licence.” He did not give further details on the proposal.

How will it impact Indians especially the Punjabis?

If the Trump administration goes ahead with its proposal to replace immigrant truck drivers with American military veterans, it could have a major impact on the Indian community in the US. A large number of Indians, especially Sikhs and Punjabis, work in the country’s trucking industry and could be affected.

According to the North American Punjabi Truckers Association, nearly 130,000 to 150,000 truck drivers in the US are from Punjab and Haryana. In recent years, the community has already faced several challenges, including mandatory English language requirements and the recently introduced Dalilah Law, which stopped commercial driver’s licences from being issued to immigrants and people the administration classifies as illegal immigrants.

The industry has also drawn attention because of a few serious criminal cases involving Indian-origin truck drivers.

In November last year, an India-born truck driver, Rajinder Kumar, was charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment after a crash in Oregon that killed a newly married couple.

In another case, Indian-origin truck driver Jashanpreet Singh was arrested in October 2025 after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs and causing a crash in California that killed three people and injured four others.

Earlier this year, in February, Indiana State Police arrested two Indian truck drivers during a routine traffic stop after authorities allegedly found more than 300 pounds of cocaine, valued at around $7 million, in their vehicle.