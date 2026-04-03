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$1.5 million a month; the amount ex-US soldier earned to work as mercenary in UAE

$1.5 million a month; the amount ex-US soldier earned to work as mercenary in UAE

A former US soldier earned more than USD 1.5 million a month for killing people for UAE. The man has been identified as Abraham Golan. Here's all you need to know

Abraham Golan and Isaac Gilmore, the founding members of Spear Operations. Image courtesy: @Neslihan662/X

A former US military veteran has been accused of carrying out assassinations for the United Arab Emirates and has made millions of dollars in the process. The man, identified as Abraham Golan, was hired as a mercenary to kill him back in 2015. He stated that it was part of a larger effort by the UAE to eliminate people who opposed them politically.

Who was Abraham Golan?

Abraham Golan was a former US military veteran who had been accused of carrying out assassinations for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to court documents, the former US soldier began a private military contracting firm called Spear Operations Group in San Diego. He began the operations with a former Navy SEAL, Issac Gilmore. Notably, many of the employees were former US special forces operators.

Golan, Gilmore and another US Army Special Forces member, Dale Comstock, have admitted to their roles in the assassination campaign and including the attempt to kill Mayo.

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How much did they charge to kill?

The lawsuit claims they struck an agreement with the UAE to perform “targeted assassinations,” receiving USD 1.5 million monthly, along with additional bonuses tied to successful killings in Yemen.

So far, Mayo has charged just two military veterans and the founder of Spear Operations with war crimes, crimes against humanity, and attempting an extrajudicial killing.

Despite not being a US resident, Mayo can bring the case in US courts under the Alien Tort Statute, which allows foreign plaintiffs to pursue claims related to violations of international law. “Our government has a duty to regulate how former members of our military use their training and know-how, and a responsibility to hold them accountable when they break the law,” he said in a statement.

Why is the UAE hiring killers?

Although the UAE has acknowledged supporting counterterrorism efforts in Yemen, it denies ever targeting political figures there. The UAE became part of a regional coalition backed by the United States in 2015, stepping into Yemen’s civil war after Houthi rebels took control of Sanaa and large areas in the north.

In media interviews, the contractors have openly discussed the mission, revealing that Mayo, a local leader of the Islamist group Al-Islah, was the intended target. While the UAE labels the group as a terrorist, many analysts see it as a legitimate political force opposing the UAE’s agenda in Yemen.

According to Mayo, a contractor identified as Spear planted explosives in his Aden office on December 29, 2015. He managed to escape moments before the explosion and later sought refuge in Saudi Arabia.

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