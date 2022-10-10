Tampa: One person died, while six others were wounded during an early Sunday shooting outside a bar in downtown Tampa, Florida, police said. Issuing a news release, the Tampa Police Department said that the shooting occurred about 3 a.m. Sunday outside the LIT Cigar & Martini lounge. Two groups that had been arguing inside the club continued their confrontation outside when one person began shooting.Also Read - Houston Tenant Kills 3 Others, Set Fire To Lure Them

One man was killed and six people were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No arrests had been made as of Sunday afternoon and police have not released the identities of those involved.

"This is senseless violence. There's no reason why anyone should lose their life over a fight at a bar," said Tampa police Chief Mary O'Connor. "We are working diligently to follow up on leads and find those responsible."

(With AP Inputs)