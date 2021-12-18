Karachi: At least 10 people were killed and scores of others were injured in an explosion in a blast in Pakistan’s Sindh province on Saturday afternoon, news agency reported citing Pakistani Media. The explosion happened at a building in Karachi’s Shershah Paracha Chowk area, Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.Also Read - Pakistan to Suspend Phone Services in Islamabad for 3 Days Due to OIC Summit

The publication said that police and rescued officials have reached the site. The injured people have been moved to a nearby hospital. Media reports said that several people are suspected to be trapped under the rubble. Also Read - Pakistan Failed To Prosecute Terrorists, Including 2008 Mumbai Attack Mastermind Masood Azhar: US Report

Citing SHO Zafar Ali Shah, Dawn reported that explosion took place in a nullah (drain) located underneath a private bank, which had been served a notice to vacate the premises so the nullah could be cleaned up. “The bank’s building, as well as a nearby petrol pump, was damaged in the explosion,” Shah said.

The official said it was suspected that the accumulation of gases in the nullah underneath the building caused the blast. said the Dawn report.

The police spokesperson later said that a bomb disposal squad was called to examine the site of the explosion, adding that the cause can be determined with certainty once the squad submits its report.

Earlier, officials reached the site of the explosion and cordoned off the area, Sindh Rangers said in a statement.

Footage of the blast showed a damaged building and debris lying on the ground. Damaged vehicles could also be seen at the site of the explosion. People could be seen trying to remove the rubble. There were reports of people being trapped under the debris.