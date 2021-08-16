Kabul: At least 10 people have been killed and several left wounded amid complete chaos and gunfire at the passenger terminal of the Kabul international airport where thousands of Afghans have converged in hopes of getting an evacuation flight. Meanwhile, all military and civilian flights have been halted at Kabul airport, AFP news agency reported, quoting Pentagon.Also Read - Video: Afghanistan National Flag Seen Lowered in Kabul as Taliban Take Charge | WATCH

Earlier today, witnesses reported seeing the bloodied bodies lying on the ground just outside the terminal building. “I feel very scared here. They are firing lots of shots into the air,” a witness told news agency AFP. Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: Ashraf Ghani Fled With 4 Cars, Helicopter Full of Cash, Claims Report

ویدیو – گواهان می‌گویند که چندین تن در نتیجۀ شلیک و ازدحام درمیدان هوایی بین‌المللی حامد کرزی در کابل، کشته و زخمی شده‌اند. pic.twitter.com/mG7pN1UwBZ — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 16, 2021

Videos on social media platforms showed Afghan citizens jostling to climb the ladder to get inside the flight leaving the war-torn country.

Thousands of Afghans are at #Kabul airport. They are running after moving aircrafts. Such a desperate situation. pic.twitter.com/9LOHMWFw8w — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) August 16, 2021

Notably, the US military has taken over the security of the Kabul airport to execute the massive airlift of foreign diplomats and citizens after the Afghan government collapsed.

Those evacuation flights are processed on the separate, military, side of the airport. The US military extended its footprint to the civilian terminal, where thousands of desperate Afghans, many of whom used to work for the American forces, continued to flock as the victorious Taliban combed Kabul for those who had collaborated with the West.

Commercial Flights Suspended at Kabul Airport

All commercial flights have been suspended at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. “All commercial flights are suspended at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, a statement reads. The statement calls on the people to avoid crowds at the airport,” TOLO News said in a Tweet.

Air India Flights Cancelled

Earlier in the day, Air India cancelled its Delhi-Kabul-Delhi flight that was scheduled to operate to avoid Afghanistan airspace after it was declared “uncontrolled” by authorities at the Kabul airport.

It was the only commercial flight scheduled to operate between India and Afghanistan on Monday, and Air India is the only carrier that has been operating flights between the two countries.

Moreover, the carrier on Monday diverted its two flights coming to Delhi from the US toward Sharjah in the UAE for the same reason, they said. The airline’s San Francisco-Delhi flight, as well as Chicago-Delhi flight, were diverted towards Sharjah on Monday.