New Delhi: A British court has ordered the ruler of Dubai to pay his ex-wife and their children close to 550 million pounds ($730 million), in one of the most expensive divorce settlements in British history. The High Court judge said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum must pay 251.5 million pounds to his U.K.-based sixth wife, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, and make ongoing payments for their children Jalila, 14, and Zayed, 9, underpinned by a bank guarantee of 290 million pounds. The total amount the children receive could be more or less than 290 million pounds, depending on factors including how long they live and whether they reconcile with their father. The settlement includes 11 million pounds a year to cover security costs for Princess Haya and the children while they are minors.Also Read - Bill Gates-Melinda Gates Divorce: New Update on Foundation And Division of $148 Billion Fortune

It is to be noted that plenty of celebrities have been on the wrong end of a costly divorce settlement. Though each of those settlements were worth tens of millions of dollars, they pale in comparison to the most expensive divorce settlements of all time. That dubious list is reserved for settlements worth hundreds of millions of dollars – and in a few eye-popping cases, $1 billion or more.

See 10 most expensive divorce settlements of all time:

Bill and Melinda Gates: $73 Billion

The charitable pair announced their surprising divorce news on May 3, 2021, after 27 years of marriage. Court documents show the two had a private separation agreement in place, but not a prenuptial agreement — and since they shared so much of their professional life together, untangling their assets could be complicated.

They have several properties, including a 66,000-square foot waterfront mansion in Medina, Washington, worth $130.88 million and a new $43 million home in Del Mar, California. Individually, Forbes estimated that Bill is worth $130.5 billion.

The couple run the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the most influential non-profit organisations in the world that spends $5bn annually on fighting poverty, disease and inequality around the world.

If they split their fortune equally, Mrs Gates is estimated to be worth $73bn, making the divorce the most expensive in the world to date.

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott: $38 Billion

Considering Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos was named the world’s richest man in June 2018, his 2019 divorce from his wife MacKenzie Scot of 25 years was expensive.

Bezos, the founder of Amazon and the world’s richest man with a net worth of $197bn, paid $38bn to settle the divorce with his wife of about 26 years.

Bezos announced he would retain 75 per cent of the company shares, while his former wife received a 4 per cent stake in Amazon.

Alec and Jocelyn Wildenstein: $3.8bn

French-American businessman and art dealer Alec Wildenstein divorced his wife of 21 years, Jocelyn Wildenstein, in 1999.

The divorce proceedings resulted in Mrs Wildenstein being awarded $2.5bn and $100 million annually for the next 13 years, amounting to a total of $3.8bn.

Steve and Elaine Wynn: $1bn

Las Vegas casino bigwigs Steve and Elaine Wynn were married to each other twice – from 1963 to 1986 and from 1991 to 2010.

Their second divorce involved a settlement to Mrs Wynn of $1bn and included $741 million worth of stock in Wynn Resorts, the company they founded.

Harold Hamm and Sue Ann Arnall: $975m

The divorce proceedings between oil magnate Harold Hamm and his wife Sue Ann Arnall were finalised in 2014, with Hamm writing her a $974.8 million cheque.

Arnall did not cash the cheque immediately and was involved in a court battle for a larger settlement, but ultimately deposited it in 2015.

Hamm founded Continental Resources in 1967 and is now worth $8.69bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Craig and Wendy McCaw: $460m

Cellular and Clearwire founder Craig McCaw separated from Wendy McCaw in 1998.

A few years before their divorce, Mr McCaw sold his company to AT&T for about $11.5bn, earning Mrs McCaw a $460m payout.

Adnan and Soraya Khashoggi: $874m

The late Saudi billionaire Adnan Khashoggi paid his former wife a divorce settlement of $874 million in 1982. At the height of their affluence, the couple owned three planes, three yachts and 17 homes around the world.

Dmitry Rybolovlev and Elena Rybolovlev: $604m

Ending their marriage after 26 years, Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev and his wife Elena split in 2008.

Several years later, a Swiss court ordered Rybolovlev to pay his former wife a sum of $4.5bn. But after negotiations, the final payout was reduced to a little more than $600m.

Rybolovlev has a current net worth of $10.8bn.

Rupert Murdoch and Anna Torv Mann: $1.7bn

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch and former journalist Anna Torv Mann were married for more than 30 years and had three children together. The couple agreed to separate in 1998.

The exact amount of the settlement varies but Torv Mann reportedly received $1.7bn – mostly in shares in News Corporation, Murdoch’s media and information services company.