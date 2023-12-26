100 Airbus Employees Fall Critically Sick In France After Company Christmas Party

Airbus Atlantic, established in January 2022, is a wholly-owned Airbus subsidiary specializing in airplane seats. Airbus Atlantic has 13,000 employees in five countries, though the ill-fated Christmas lunch occurred in France.

French health authorities have initiated an investigation into the outbreak of illness, according to the Airbus spokesperson. (Representational Image)

Paris: Approximately 100 employees of an Airbus subsidiary in France fell ill after a company Christmas party earlier this month, CNN reported. “Around 100 Airbus Atlantic employees were taken ill after contracting a food-borne illness after eating the company-organized Christmas lunch,” a spokesperson for the European aeronautics company conveyed in an emailed statement to CNN. The spokesperson did not specify the type of food responsible for the illness.

However, the December 15 incident did not result in any severe illnesses among Airbus employees, and everyone returned to work by the following Monday, as confirmed by the spokesperson.

French health authorities have initiated an investigation into the outbreak of illness, according to the Airbus spokesperson.

“This appears to be an isolated event and all employees are recovering well,” the Airbus spokesperson said, adding, “The health of our employees remains our primary concern and we are fully cooperating with the ARS health agency to identify the cause of the illness and ensure this cannot happen again in the future,” CNN reported.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.