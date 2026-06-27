100% Tariff: Donald Trump issues new threat to countries charging digital services tax, is India on the list?

Donald Trump said he would impose a 100% tariff on imports from countries that levy a digital services tax on US companies.

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100% Tariff: Donald Trump issues new threat to countries charging digital services tax, is India on the list? | Images: AI

100% Tariff: When the world is dealing with an energy crisis due to ongoing tensions in West Asia, United States President Donald Trump has issued a new threat that his administration would impose a 100 percent tariff on goods coming to the United States from countries that charge a digital services tax on US-based companies. He added that the existing trade deals with these countries would also be scrapped.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

The US President took to Truth Social and informed about the development, “Any Country that imposes such a Tax will immediately be met with a 100% TARIFF on any and all Goods sent to the United States of America.”

“This TARIFF will supersede Trade Deals made with the Country, whether implemented, signed, or not,” he further wrote.

It is to be noted that the Trump administration is a strong opponent of the digital service tax and has been opposing it for a long time. Trump has repeatedly claimed that the goods service tax unfairly targets US tech giants, including Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms, Inc.

It is to be noted that the Trump administration is a strong opponent of the digital service tax and has been opposing it for a long time. Trump has repeatedly claimed that the goods service tax unfairly targets US tech giants, including Alphabet Inc. and Meta Platforms, Inc.

Will India Be Affected by Trump’s 100% Tariff Threat?

The answer is most likely not.

It is to be noted that India has withdrawn both parts of its Equalisation Levy, is also called ‘Google Tax’. This tax is majorly applied on foreign tech companies, including US tech gants.

India’s Equalisation Levy tax was came into force in the year 2016. It applied on payments made to foreign tech companies for providing online advertising services.

Earlier, the tax was fixed at 6 percent and applied to foreign companies that earned profis from advertising income from Indian businesses. The tax is applied on companies that had no physical presence in India.

In 2025, the levy on digital advertising services was abolished through changes made in the Finance Bill (2025), with effect from April 1, 2025. The government officials, during the announcement of the withdrawal of the tax, said that the decision was partly intended to reduce trade tensions with the US.

The Indian government had also removed the 2 percent Equalisation Levy on foreign e-commerce companies through the Finance Act, 2024.