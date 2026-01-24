100% Tariff: Donald Trump threatens this country with 100% tariff over China trade deal – Will it impact India?

Home

Donald Trump has warned that he would impose a 100 percent tariff on all Canadian imports if Canada signs a trade deal with China.

Donald Trump Threatens 100% Tariff On Canada: United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he would impose a 100 percent tariff on all Canadian goods if Canada agreed to sign a trade deal with China. While addressing Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as a governor, Trump said that Beijing would “eat Canada alive” if such a deal goes ahead. The US President last year stated that he wants Canada to be the 51st state of the US. He took to Truth Social and targeted the Canadian PM, saying he would not allow Canada to be used to bring Chinese goods into his country.

Donald Trump Threatens 100% Tariff On Canada: What Did He Say?

Trump said, “If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken. China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life.”

“If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT,” he added.

Donald Trump Threatens 100% Tariff On Canada: What Did Mark Carney Say?

PM Mark Carney, during his first visit to Beijing—which is also the first visit by a Canadian leader to China in eight years, met Chinese leader Xi Jinping. After the meeting, he said that he expects the Chinese government to cut tariffs on Canadian rapeseed (canola). He also made a big announcement of allowing 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles into the Canadian market at a tariff rate of about 6 percent, removing the 100 per cent surtax. On the other hand, Beijing also announced to offer visa-free travel to Canadians.

Donald Trump Threatens 100% Tariff On Canada: Will It Impact India?

This decision by the US President will not affect India directly. However, in the longer run, it may affect New Delhi.

Donald Trump Threatens 100% Tariff On Canada: Escalating Tensions Between Canada And US

Trump’s warning came during war of words with Canadian leader Mark Carney, as the US President’s push to acquire Greenland put pressure on NATO unity.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump said that “Canada survives because of the United States.”

After Canada signed a deal with China, Carney delivered a strong speech at Davos.

After this, Trump withdrew Carney’s invitation to join his proposed “Board of Peace.”

After this, Trump withdrew Carney's invitation to join his proposed "Board of Peace."