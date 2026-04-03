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100% Tariff: Donald Trump unveils new duties on patented drugs, revises metal tariffs - Is India affected?

100% Tariff: Donald Trump unveils new duties on patented drugs, revises metal tariffs – Is India affected?

The United States has introduced broad new trade measures targeting patented drug imports and metals.

100% Tariff: Donald Trump unveils new duties on patented drugs, revises metal tariffs - Is India affected?

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) signed an executive order targeting some patented pharmaceutical imports and metals. The executive order will impose up to a 100 percent tariff on some patented drugs from pharmaceutical companies that don’t reach deals with the country in the coming months. Under the new framework, a full tariff will apply on patented drug imports from countries that have neither agreed to nor signed a reshoring agreement with the US nor signed the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) pricing deal with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

US Targets Patented Drug Imports With 100% Tariff To Boost Domestic Production

According to a senior White House official, the orders are specifically designed to reduce the US dependence on other countries for essential medicines.

“100% tariff is on patented products. Any patented drug imports from India made by companies that do not get approved for a reshoring plan will be subject to a 100% tariff,” news agency ANI quoted the official.

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Generic Medicines Currently Exempted

However, medicines that fall under the generic category are currently exempt, though officials cautioned this could change if the generics industry does not move production back to the United States swiftly enough.

“Generics, which are the majority of Indian pharma exports, are exempt from tariffs, but the Commerce Department will evaluate the state of generics reshoring and re-evaluate generics tariffs accordingly,” the official further told ANI.

Tariff Rollout Begins July 31 For Big Firms, September 29 For Smaller Ones

The tariff comes into effect on July 31 for larger companies and September 29 for smaller ones.

Country/Region Tariff Rate Notes European Union 15% Preferential rate offered Japan 15% Preferential rate offered South Korea 15% Preferential rate offered Switzerland 15% Preferential rate offered United Kingdom 10% Could eventually drop to zero, major firms like GSK have signed reshoring and MFN agreements

US Revises Metal Tariff Rules, New 15% Threshold And Flat 25% Duty To Impact Exporters – India Included

The administration also announced changes to how existing tariffs on steel, aluminium and copper are calculated, a revision that will have direct implications for Indian metal exporters.

For products that contain these metals, the rules have been simplified. Goods where the metal content accounts for less than 15% of the product’s weight will attract no separate metals tariff, facing only the standard country-level duty. Where metal content exceeds 15% by weight, a flat 25% tariff will apply to the full product value, irrespective of the precise metal composition.

It is to be noted that the major announcement came on the first anniversary of Trump’s ‘Liberation Day,’ the moment when the US President announced a global tariff plan for other countries that jolted international markets and reshaped the landscape of world trade.

(with ANI inputs)

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