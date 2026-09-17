100% tariff on India? US House passes Russia sanctions bill targeting Russian oil buyers

India became a major buyer of Russian crude after the Ukraine war disrupted global energy markets in 2022. Russian oil has remained an important part of India's crude imports, making the new US legislation particularly significant for New Delhi.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/100-tariff-on-india-us-house-passes-russia-sanctions-bill-targeting-russian-oil-buyers-8526111/ Copy

100% tariff on India? US House passes Russia sanctions bill targeting Russian oil buyers (Image/PTI)

The US House of Representatives has passed a major Russia sanctions bill that could give President Donald Trump the power to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries that continue buying Russian oil and gas. The bill, called the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, was approved by the House in a 262-159 vote on Wednesday. It had already cleared the US Senate with an 86-11 vote last month and will now go to Trump for his signature.

The legislation is aimed at putting more economic pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine. It also includes new measures against Iran and targets Russian officials, banks, the energy industry and the so-called “shadow fleet” of oil tankers accused of helping Russia bypass sanctions.

India in focus over Russian oil purchases

For India, the biggest concern is the new tariff power given to the US President. If the bill becomes law, Trump would have the authority to impose duties of as much as 100 per cent on countries that continue to purchase Russian crude oil and natural gas.

India and China are among the major buyers of Russian oil and have been specifically mentioned during the House proceedings. A House amendment had proposed naming India, China and several other countries as those that could face the higher duties.

However, the bill does not automatically put a 100 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

Instead, it gives Trump the legal power to decide whether such tariffs should be imposed. The actual impact on Indian exports will therefore depend on how the US President uses this authority.

Why is the US targeting Russian oil buyers?

The main aim of the legislation is to reduce the money Russia earns from its energy exports.

Russia continues to sell large amounts of oil and gas to countries around the world, providing an important source of revenue for its economy. The US legislation seeks to put pressure not only on Moscow but also on countries that continue doing major energy business with Russia.

Supporters of the bill say the threat of higher tariffs could encourage countries to reduce their purchases of Russian energy and increase pressure on Moscow to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war.

India-Russia oil trade under pressure

India became a major buyer of Russian crude after the Ukraine war disrupted global energy markets in 2022. Russian oil has remained an important part of India’s crude imports, making the new US legislation particularly significant for New Delhi.

According to data cited by the Global Trade Research Initiative, India imported around $40.8 billion worth of Russian crude in FY2026, accounting for nearly one-third of the country’s total crude oil imports.

If Trump eventually uses the new authority, Indian companies exporting goods to the US could face much higher costs. Such tariffs could affect India’s trade with the US and put additional pressure on New Delhi’s energy choices.

Bill also targets Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’

The legislation goes beyond tariffs on Russian oil buyers. It also seeks tougher action against Russia’s energy and defence sectors and vessels that form part of its so-called “shadow fleet”. These tankers are accused of helping Russia transport oil while avoiding existing Western sanctions.

The bill also contains provisions aimed at increasing sanctions on Iran.

What happens next?

The House vote means the legislation has now cleared both chambers of Congress. The bill will next go to the White House. Trump is expected to sign it into law.

Once enacted, the key issue for India will be whether Trump actually uses the new tariff authority and, if he does, what level of duty he chooses to impose.

So, while headlines about a “100% tariff on India” have emerged, there is no automatic 100% tariff on Indian goods at this stage. The legislation creates the authority for such action; any actual tariff would require a decision by the US President.

(With inputs from agencies)