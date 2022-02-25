New Delhi: As the Russian war intensifies in Ukraine, the Indian government is making all possible efforts to evacuate Indian nationals who have become trapped in the war-torn country. According to reports in CNN News18, as many as 1,000 students will be flown back home today. “We are working on the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine: Partha Sathpathy,” India’s Envoy to Ukraine told the media house.Also Read - It Is Quite Scary; They Have Surrounded Kiev: Ukraine Cricket Federation CEO Kobus Olivier

An estimated 20,000 Indian students are pursuing various educational courses in Ukraine, including as part of exchange programmes between the two countries. Also Read - 'Nobody Can Stop Russia': Blind Psychic Baba Vanga Had Predicted Vladimir Putin Would Rule The World!

Meanwhile, the Indian evacuation teams have arrived at the Romanian border, which is approximately a 12-hour drive from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Due to the closure of civilian airspace, Indian nationals will board flights in Bucharest to return home safely. Also Read - UEFA Strips Russia of Champions League Final, Summit Clash Moved From Saint Petersburg to Paris

Tomorrow, Air India will dispatch two flights at 2 a.m. on Saturday to transport Indian citizens from Ukraine via Bucharest, according to media reports.

After Russia declared war and military operations on Ukraine, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has set up a 24×7 control room to assist students and other Indian nationals. There are around 20,000 Indian students studying at various universities across Ukraine.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine has assured stranded Indian students that alternate arrangements will be made to ensure their safe return and advised them and other Indian nationals to remain calm and not move out.

A 24-hour control room has been set up in Delhi and the helpline numbers are +911123012113, +911123914104, +911123017905 and 1800118797.

Additional helpline numbers for Indians stuck in Ukraine: +38 0997300428, +38 0997300483, +38 0933980327, +38 0635917881, +38 0935046170.

Indian students in Ukraine needing assistance can also send emails at this address: situationroom@mea.gov.in.

In case students need any assistance from the Indian Embassy in Ukraine, they can be contacted on +380997300428 and +38099730048. Students can also send emails to: cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in.