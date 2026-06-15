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1,000-year-old monastery destroyed as Russia launches massive attack on Ukrainian capital Kyiv

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy noted that Russians in Kharkiv attacked emergency responders a second time while they were extinguishing a fire caused by an earlier strike on an industrial plant.

Written by: Tahir Qureshi Edited by: Tahir Qureshi
Published: June 15, 2026, 9:53 PM IST
Russia, Ukraine, Kyiv, Russia-Ukraine War, Moscow, Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery, UNESCO World Heritage Site, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kharkiv
(Image: X/@ZelenskyyUa)

New Delhi: Russia launched a major attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. A missile strike by Moscow targeted the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery and a church located within the complex, causing the entire site to catch fire. Reports indicate that several people suffered burns in the incident. This 1,000-year-old religious site in Kyiv is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site.

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A video of the incident is going viral on social media. The footage shows the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery—a religious site dating back nearly a millennium—engulfed in flames. Smoke can be seen billowing across the entire complex following the attack and the resulting fire.

Massive Fire Erupts in Building After Attack

Officials report that another building within the monastery complex also caught fire and was completely destroyed. They noted that the monastery is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, renowned for its golden domes and religious significance.

Meanwhile, post-attack images reveal damaged church walls, collapsed roofs, and burnt metal debris scattered on the ground. A large section of the building was damaged by the missile strike, leaving rubble strewn across the area.

President Zelenskyy Visits the Site

Relief and rescue operations commenced immediately after the incident. Footage shows firefighters and personnel working near the debris. Upon learning of the incident, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived to assess the situation. Emergency teams also reached the scene as firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

Zelenskyy Slams Russia

Following this incident, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy targeted Russia. On the social media platform X, he stated that this is one of the gravest crimes Russia has committed against Christian culture to date. Zelenskyy noted that Russians in Kharkiv attacked emergency responders a second time while they were extinguishing a fire caused by an earlier strike on an industrial plant. He offered his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

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About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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