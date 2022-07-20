Khartoum: At least 105 people were killed and 291 wounded in a deadly land dispute related to the ethnic clashes that broke out in Sudan’s Blue Nile state, the state’s health minister said, providing a new toll Wednesday. The fighting broke out in the southern state on the borders with Ethiopia and South Sudan on July 11 between members of the Berti and Hausa ethnic groups as reported by the news agency AFP. “The situation is now calm,” state health minister Jamal Nasser told AFP by telephone from the state capital al-Damazin, some 460 kilometres (285 miles) south of Khartoum.Also Read - Sudan Reopens Border Crossing With Ethiopia To Resolve Disputes

The deployment of the army had eased the fighting since Saturday, he said. "The challenge now is in sheltering the displaced," Nasser said. The news agency further stated that the United Nations said on Tuesday that more than 17,000 people have fled their homes from the fighting, with 14,000 "sheltering in three schools in al-Damazin."

Between January and March this year, the UN said aid was provided to 563,000 people in the state of Blue Nile. Sudan, one of the world's poorest countries and mired in an economic crisis that has deepened since an October coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has seen only rare interludes of civilian rule since independence.

Fighting in the Blue Nile reportedly broke out after Bertis rejected a Hausa request to create a “civil authority to supervise access to land”, a prominent Hausa member said. The AFP correspondents reported that thousands protested Tuesday in Khartoum, North Kordofan, Kassala, Gedaref, and Port Sudan.

