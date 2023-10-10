11 Americans Killed, Many Taken Hostage By Hamas Amid Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Biden

Joe Biden said the administration is "sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the US government to consult with and advise Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts.

11 Americans Killed, Many Taken Hostage By Hamas Amid Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Biden (AP)

Washington: US President Joe Biden has said that 11 Americans were killed in the latest conflict between Hamas and Israel. The President’s announcement raised the death toll of Americans in the ongoing conflict by two people compared with what was confirmed by the National Security Council in a statement issued earlier in the day, Xinhua news agency reported.

Biden in his statement also said that the US government believes that Americans are likely among those taken hostage by Hamas. He said the administration is “sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the US government to consult with and advise Israeli counterparts on hostage recovery efforts”. Biden reiterated the US commitment to ensure “Israel has what it needs to defend itself and its people”.

A National Security Council spokesperson on Monday confirmed in a statement that nine US citizens are among those who have died in Israel’s conflict with Hamas. “At this time, we can confirm the death of nine U.S. citizens. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery. We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

US warns airlines to take note on ‘potentially hazardous situation’ in Israeli airspace

US aviation officials have published a new, special notice warning airlines and pilots to “closely monitor airspace developments in the region” of Israel. “Currently there are no restrictions on United States certificated airmen or operators to operate into or out of Israel,” reads the alert from the Federal Aviation Administration that underscores a “potentially hazardous situation.”

United Airlines flights bound to Dubai from Newark, which typically overfly Israel, are taking new routes to avoid its airspace, airline spokesperson Leslie Scott told CNN.

The notice was published on Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET and is set to expire on October 19.

The US government has said it is not “actively considering” emergency evacuation of US citizens in Israel, said a spokesperson for the National Security Council.

In a statement earlier Monday, President Joe Biden said that the State Department is providing consular assistance and updated security alerts to keep Americans apprised of the situation as it evolves, but that Americans would need to arrange their own travel plans to leave the country.

