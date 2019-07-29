New Delhi: Reports of an active shooting have surfaced on Monday morning at the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival in California. Nearly eleven people have been shot, according to local media.

So far, two people have been admitted at the Santa Clara County Medical Center, news agency CBS reported.

The festival was nearing its end for the weekend when there were reports of an active shooter at the site. A video surfaced on the internet in which people can be seen running amid confusion.

The Gilroy Garlic Festival is a national three-day event that attracts garlic lovers. The festival has been taking place at the Christmas Hill Park since 1979.

This is a breaking story. More details awaited.