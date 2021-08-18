Kathmandu: A total of 118 Nepalis landed in the capital Kathmandu from Afghanistan via Kuwait, as confirmed by Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Xinhua, the news agency too, confirmed the arrival of Nepali citizens on Tuesday. Spokesperson of the Nepali Foreign Ministry, Sewa Lamal said that the Nepali government had requested help from various foreign governments having a presence in Afghanistan in bringing out Nepalis.Also Read - Taliban Have Won the War, We Will Have to Talk with Them: EU Foreign Policy Chief

The Kathmandu Post stated that a total of 118 Nepali citizens who arrived in Nepal on Tuesday were rescued by the Americans. The Nepal government has said it will take all steps required to bring back its citizens from the war-torn country, but officials say they lack the exact count on Nepalis there. The Department of Foreign Employment records shows that in the last fiscal year, ending mid-July, 1,073 Nepalis had obtained permits to work in Afghanistan. Also Read - Amid Taliban Takeover, Large Number of Islamic State, JeM, LeT Terrorists Have Entered Kabul: Report

The Department’s statistics show that in the last seven years, more than 8,000 Nepalis have been issued labour permits to Afghanistan. But it is estimated that there could be more than 14,000 Nepalis who are stranded. Despite the higher risk, Nepalis prefer to go to this conflict-ridden country due to high pay, added The Kathmandu Post. According to Nepal officials, the government has already established communication with most of the foreign missions and UN agencies requesting them for evacuating the Nepalis working with them. Also Read - The Taliban Effect: Dress Code For Men Turns to Salwar Kameez, Women Fully Covered in Hijabs

(With Inputs from IANS)