New Delhi: At least 12 persons dead after a bus carrying 40 passengers met with an accident in Sindhupalchok district on Sunday. Search and rescue operation underway.

The bus they were travelling on skidded off the road along the Dolakha Khadichaur-Jiri road section in Sunkoshi Rural Municipality-7 of Sindhupalchowk district. According to police, the incident occurred when the reserved bus, en route to Bhaktapur from Kalinchowk, lost control and plunged some 500 metres below the road in Six Kilo at around 8:30 am today. The bus was ferrying the pilgrims back from Kalinchowk Temple.