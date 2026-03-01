Home

12 killed after furious mob vandalises US consulate in Karachi, set it on fire following Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s assassination

The assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has sparked protests in several countries.

New Delhi: Pakistanis are deeply angered by the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Angry protesters attacked the US consulate in Karachi, vandalizing and setting it on fire. Clashes broke out between protesters and police amid the chaos. Nine people have reportedly died in the clashes. Videos of the incident have also emerged, showing people in a state of extreme anger. It should be noted that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

Videos emerge

Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper, quoting the executive director of the trauma center at Karachi Civil Hospital, reported that at least 12 people were killed in clashes between protesters and police near the US consulate, most of whom were shot. Videos of angry protesters in Karachi protesting Khamenei’s death have surfaced. Hundreds of people, armed with sticks, are seen storming the US Consulate, breaking windows and setting fire to a portion of the building. Police had to use force to control the protesters.

Police resort to lathi charge, fire tear gas

Police in Pakistan resorted to a lathi-charge to control the violent mob that had erupted following Khamenei’s death. Tear gas was fired to control the violent mob, followed by a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Several people were injured and admitted to a nearby hospital. The angry mob chanted slogans such as “Long Live Iran,” “Down with America,” and “Down with Israel.”

Protests erupt in several countries

The assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran has sparked protests in several countries, including Pakistan. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei held a firm grip on Iranian power and politics for more than three decades. The news of his death in US and Israeli airstrikes has not only shaken West Asian politics but also reignited debate about the controversial rule of the leader who maintained an iron fist over Iran for 36 years.

